French President Macron calls a snap legislative election after defeat in EU vote

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.

In an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace, Macron said: “I’ve decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly.” The vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, he said.

The move comes as first projected results from France on Sunday put the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union’s parliamentary election, defeating Macron’s pro-European centrists, according to French opinion poll institutes.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli...
2
Mets rally in ninth to beat Phillies 6-5 and split London Series...
3
Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix for 60th Formula 1...
4
'Ultimate surprise': How an Israeli raid freed 4 hostages and killed...
5
Far-right gains in European Union deal stunning defeats to France's...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top