French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

The French presidency confirmed that Macron's trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is being canceled.

Macron and other government officials repeatedly say that they are sticking to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic, including not shaking hands, wearing a mask and keeping distance from other people.

Macron is following French health authorities' recommendations that since September have reduced the self-isolation time from 14 days to seven. Authorities said at the time that this is the period when there is the greatest risk of contagion and that reducing it allows better enforcement of the measure.

French health authorities argued this week that the 14-day quarantine was not well-respected by many in the country who considered it too long.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese ortuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)I Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

