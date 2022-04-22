French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

Macron is going to Figeac, a town deep in France's southern heartland, and is due to speak there during the afternoon.

Le Pen is in the north, in Etaples, at a marketplace near Le Touquet -- a pointed choice on the final day of campaigning given that it is the constituency in which Macron himself votes.

The National Rally leader displayed a combative spirit following a bitter televised debate with Macron this week that buoyed some of her polls numbers.

Speaking on C-News, Le Pen called on the French to read her manifesto and wake up to the failures of Macron's five-year term. She responded to criticism that her policies did not hold up under scrutiny.

“I call on the French to check for themselves and form an opinion by reading what I propose to do to respond to the rampage that was Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen cheers supporters during a campaign rally in Aras, northern France, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Marine Le Pen is facing off against French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for the reelection in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Centrist presidential candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron greets residents during a campaign stop Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)