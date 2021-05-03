French prosecutors request end of Rwanda genocide probe

The investigation had been open in 2005 after six complaints had been filed by Rwandan nationals accusing the French-led military intervention backed by the U.N., named Operation Turquoise, of involvement in the genocide.

The prosecutors' announcement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron's recent steps to improve relations with Rwanda, following decades of tensions over Paris' attitude before and during the genocide.

A March report commissioned by Macron in May concluded that French authorities had been “blind” to the preparations for genocide and then reacted too slowly to appreciate the extent of the killings and to respond to them.

Another report from the Rwandan government said last month that the French government bears “significant” responsibility for “enabling a foreseeable genocide.”