French protesters demand trial for Jewish woman's killer

“According to unanimous opinions of different psychiatry experts, that man was presenting at the time of the facts a severe delirious state,” the court said.

Under French law, people cannot be held criminally responsible for actions committed while fully losing their judgment or self-control due to a psychiatric disorder. Traoré has been in a psychiatric hospital since Halimi’s death.

Robert Ejnes, the executive director of CRIF, French Jewish umbrella group, said he came to Trocadero Plaza to support Halimi’s relatives.

“I think they are like the French people – they’re angry and don’t understand at all,” he said.

“Here are people who trust France’s government, France’s justice system, and who are confronted with this totally unfair decision. The killer is recognized as a killer, is recognized as being antisemitic but he won’t be tried. It’s simply unacceptable and it’s very hard for these people to even grieve,” he said.

Ilaï Laymond, a 19-year-old law student protesting in Paris, said “as a Jew but also as a French citizen, this court ruling affects me profoundly because it’s inexplicable.”

“With this decision ... we feel abandoned," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, called for a change in French law.

“Deciding to take narcotics and then ‘going mad’ should, not in my view, remove your criminal responsibility,” Macron told the Le Figaro newspaper. He also expressed his support for the victim's family.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti tweeted Sunday that he will present a bill in May to plug a legal vacuum in French law regarding the consequences of the voluntary use of drugs.

______

AP Journalist Alexandre Turnbull contributed to the story.

A woman holds a placard that reads, "for Sarah Halimi we won't be quiet," during a protest organized by Jewish associations, who say justice has not been done for the killing of French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi, at Trocadero Plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Thousands of people have gathered in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A woman holds a placard depicting Sarah Halimi reading, "harassed, killed, defenestrated without justice no republic," during a protest organized by Jewish associations, who say justice has not been done for the killing of French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi, at Trocadero Plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Thousands of people have gathered in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A man holds a placard that reads, "in France grandmothers are killed because they are jews," during a protest organized by Jewish associations, who say justice has not been done for the killing of French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi, at Trocadero Plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Thousands of people have gathered in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. Eiffel Tower in the background. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

People stage a protest organized by Jewish associations, who say justice has not been done for the killing of French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi, at Trocadero Plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Thousands of people have gathered in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A man holds a placard during a protest organized by Jewish associations, who say justice has not been done for the killing of French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi, at Trocadero Plaza near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Thousands of people have gathered in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Protesters march with a banner of killed Jewish woman Sarah Halimi, during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Crowds gathered Sunday in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A protester sings chants while holding a sign that reads "murdered Jews, republic in danger" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Crowds gathered Sunday in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A protester holds a sign that reads "for Sarah I will never be silent" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Crowds gathered Sunday in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France's highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole