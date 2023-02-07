French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

Many teachers were also on strike in parts of France, including in Paris, while some other regions were on school break.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to go ahead with the changes, despite opinion polls showing growing opposition.

A heated debate started on Monday at parliament, as more than 20,000 amendments have been proposed by opposition lawmakers — mostly by the left-wing Nupes coalition.

The bill would gradually increase the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and accelerate a planned measure providing that people must have worked for at least 43 years to be entitled to a full pension, among other measures.

The debate at the National Assembly and the Senate is expected to last several weeks.

