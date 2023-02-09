French religious orders demand change over L'Arche abuses

She said the report also laid bare how secrecy, and “the great silence” by the Vatican had enabled the “gnostic delusions" of Vanier and Philippe, as well as their impunity and abuse.

Philippe, who was subjected to a canonical trial for abuse and false mysticism in the 1950s, died in 1993. Varnier died in 2019; the following year, L'Arche came out with a preliminary report detailing the abuses he committed as founder of L'Arche.

The organization commissioned the more ample report from six researchers in different disciplines — history, sociology, psychiatry, psychoanalysis and theology. They conducted 119 interviews and had access to church archives, including from the then Holy Office investigation into Philippe.

The findings are the latest to document cases of sexual and spiritual abuse of adult women by priests or charismatic lay leaders, which the Vatican has long dismissed as mere “boundary violations” by otherwise chaste men.

Recently, in an interview with The Associated Press, Pope Francis acknowledged how women can be abused by these "seducing" personalities who manipulate their victims on spiritual grounds to take advantage of them sexually.