French serial killer dies at 79 in secure hospital unit

Michel Fourniret, one of France’s most notorious serial killers, died in a secure unit of a Paris hospital, prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

Arrested in 2003 in Belgium, Fourniret was convicted to life in prison in 2008 for the murder and the rape or attempted rape of seven female teenagers and young women. The crimes were committed in France and Belgium between from 1987 to 2001.