French unions protest tire factory closure amid virus crisis

Japan-based Bridgestone argues the factory in the town of Bethune was already struggling before the pandemic and is the company’s “least-performing” facility in Europe. Both unions and the French government denounced the closure, saying the company should have invested in modernizing the plant instead.

Bridgestone has received French government aid from a program in recent years aimed at preserving jobs, and received more government funds to keep workers employed during and after this year’s virus lockdown under a generous state temporary unemployment scheme. The head of the powerful CGT union said the company should now return the aid.