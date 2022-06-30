Friday strike deadline looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos

It negotiated with Caesars Entertainment, which owns three casinos — Caesars, Harrah's and the Tropicana — for hours on Wednesday without reaching a new deal.

The union has said it is seeking “significant” salary increases in new contracts to help workers keep pace with rapidly rising prices for gasoline, food, rent and other expenses.

Individual workers also say they helped keep the casinos open and running for most of the coronavirus pandemic, now in its third year, and deserve to be compensated for it.

Two casinos, Bally's and Ocean, have reached “me-too” agreements with the union, in which they commit to adopting the terms of contracts eventually reached with larger properties in the city, and will not face a walkout.

Likewise, union president Bob McDevitt said that two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, are not at risk of a labor stoppage for the time being, as the union has yet to negotiate with them.

Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here casino workers union picket outside the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on June 1, 2022. On June 24, 2022, the union issued a report estimating that four casinos including the Tropicana could lose $2.6 million a day in the event of a strike, which has been threatened for July 1 if a new contract is not reached by then. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)