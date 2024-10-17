Breaking: Ohio clarifies rules on dropping off someone else’s voting ballot

Friends and musicians express heartbreak at the death of singer Liam Payne at age 31

Friends and collaborators have expressed shock and sadness over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who has died in Buenos Aires, Argentina at age 31
FILE - Liam Payne performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, in Swansea, Wales, May 26, 2018. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Liam Payne performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, in Swansea, Wales, May 26, 2018. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP, File)
Nation & World
3 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Friends, collaborators and fellow musicians expressed shock and sadness Thursday over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday at age 31.

A look at some of the reactions:

__

"Just a boy." Anne Twist, mother of former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, posted on Instagram with a broken-heart emoji.

__

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” The X Factor’s official account on X, formerly Twitter.

__

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed,″ Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wrote on X.

__

"I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone." Singer Charlie Puth, who wrote a song for Payne's solo debut album, on Instagram.

__

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," Paris Hilton wrote on X.

__

"We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.” Emma Revie, chief executive of the U.K. food bank charity Trussell Trust.

__

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him.″ Spotify on X.

__

"R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family." Rapper Juicy J, who had Payne sing on the 2016 track "You." Via X.

___

"RIP Liam… I can't believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking." - Producer and DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song "Get Low." Via X.

People gather outside the hotel where former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead after he fell from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Liam Payne arrives for the premiere of "The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader," at the Odeon Leicester Square, in London, Nov. 30, 2010. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - One Direction's Zayn Malik, from left, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles pictured during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon, in their studios in Leicester Square, in London, on Friday, Oct. 5, 2012. (Yui Mok/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter...
2
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy heads to EU and NATO to seek backing for...
3
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
4
US filings for jobless applications fall by 19,000, the biggest decline...
5
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights