Friends and musicians express heartbreak at the death of singer Liam Payne at age 31

"Just a boy." Anne Twist, mother of former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, posted on Instagram with a broken-heart emoji.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” The X Factor’s official account on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed,″ Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wrote on X.

"I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone." Singer Charlie Puth, who wrote a song for Payne's solo debut album, on Instagram.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," Paris Hilton wrote on X.

"We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.” Emma Revie, chief executive of the U.K. food bank charity Trussell Trust.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him.″ Spotify on X.

"R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family." Rapper Juicy J, who had Payne sing on the 2016 track "You." Via X.

"RIP Liam… I can't believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking." - Producer and DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song "Get Low." Via X.

