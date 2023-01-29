Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians

Bagshaw's father, Phil, told reporters in New Zealand that his son wanted to do something to help.

“He was a very intelligent man, and a very independent thinker,” he said. “And he thought a long time about the situation in Ukraine, and he believed it to be immoral. He felt the only thing he could do of a constructive nature was to go there and help people.”

Ukrainian police said on Jan. 9 that they had lost contact with Bagshaw and Perry after they headed for Soledar. Their bodies were later recovered.

In a statement released earlier this week, Parry’s family said he had been “drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour.” It added that he’d “helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals.”

Friends said that the volunteers’ bodies will be handed over to their families in the U.K.

Credit: Lorelei Mason Credit: Lorelei Mason

