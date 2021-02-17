Frigid weather scraps more sports events in Texas, Oklahoma

Also off are No. 9 Oklahoma’s home game against No. 12 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech's game at TCU. The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs were supposed to play a home-and-home this week. Both games were moved to new days before getting postponed.

The Big 12 has an extra week before the start of the conference tournament to try to make up some postponed games. The SEC and Big 12 didn't announce makeup dates.

The postponement of the Alabama game makes it five straight games called off for the Aggies. The first four were because of COVID-19 issues.

Earlier in the week, the Oklahoma men’s game at Oklahoma State was moved from Feb. 25 to March 1. The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27, meaning the rivals are slated to play back-to-back games.

Kevin Young, with the City of Richardson water department, looks at an area where water main pipe failed due to extreme cold in a neighborhood Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Millions remain without power in the record-breaking cold, mostly in Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Texas forward Greg Brown (4) drives to the basket over TCU guard RJ Nembhard (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay