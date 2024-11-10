Fritz frustrates Medvedev and the Russian loses his temper at the ATP Finals

It was Medvedev's third consecutive double-fault.

“I have this every day, day in, day out, since like two, three years. Every practice is a struggle. Every match is a struggle,” Medvedev said. “Now I feel zero pleasure of being on the court. So no surprise at all about the match today.”

The first set had been virtually dead even until the final game and Medvedev immediately seemed to regret his decision — or his execution — as the Russian went over to his bench in a fit of rage.

Medvedev first slammed his racket against the bench, which resulted in a slight dent. Then he banged the racket again on the hard court inside Inapli Arena and mangled the frame into a twisty mess — prompting him to toss it behind him.

Medvedev received a code violation from the chair umpire for his behavior.

“I get angry, frustrated. This time completely with myself, not with anyone. Just with myself,” Medvedev said.

Midway through the second set, Medvedev was docked a point after he was broken and lost his cool again.

Medvedev then acted as if he was going to return serve with his racket facing the wrong way — he held it with the butt of the racket and the grip facing Fritz. That drew whistles from the crowd and Medvedev changed the racket position just before Fritz served.

“I was like, ‘Whatever, I lost the match. I don’t care,'” Medvedev said.

Fritz increased his focus to close it out and served out the match at love — serve-and-volleying on his first match point.

“It’s very easy sometimes when someone’s doing that, you can relax and think that they’re just going to be done and then you kind of drop your level,” Fritz said. “So I just had to try to tell myself, ’Stay focused, play a really good 5-3 game because he was going to fight for that game. Luckily, I served a great game.”

Fritz was consistent throughout the match, winning multiple long rallies and even landing a shanked lob winner on the line for the break that ended up deciding the second set.

Fritz led 21-15 in winners and had 14 unforced errors to Medvedev’s 22.

In September at the U.S. Open, Fritz became the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final in 15 years but he lost the championship match to top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

The Californian is appearing at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players for the second time. Two years ago, Fritz beat Rafael Nadal in his opening match and lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Later, Sinner plays Alex de Minaur, who is making his debut at the finals, and Fritz will get a rematch with Sinner later in the week.

The other group starts play on Monday with Carlos Alcaraz facing Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev meeting Andrey Rublev.

The top two finishers from each round-robin group advance to the semifinals.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

