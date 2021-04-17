From Russia to Britain, Philip's royal ties spanned Europe

Philip's grandfather was just 17 years old in 1863 when the Greek National Assembly elected him king, becoming George I to take the place of the equally foreign-born but unpopular King Otto, who had been deposed.

George I married Olga Constantinova of Russia, a member of the Romanov dynasty, and together they had eight children, of which Andrew, Philip's father, was the seventh.

Apart from one child who died in infancy, all of George and Olga's offspring went on to marry European royals or nobles. For Andrew, that was Princess Alice, a great-granddaughter of Britain's Queen Victoria.

“What was then important was that the royal houses needed blue blood in their veins,” Hovbakke Soerensen said.

Like the Danish king, Victoria was a well-known matchmaker, marrying her children into European monarchies. Several of her descendants still reign in Europe.

As a descendent of Christian IX and Victoria, Philip's blood ties extend far into European royal families.

Current monarchs Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and King Harald V of Norway, as well as Spain's King Felipe VI, are all also descendants of both Victoria and Christian.

Felipe’s Greek-by-birth mother, Queen Emeritus Sophia, was a second niece to Philip. The uncle of Queen Elizabeth’s late husband was King Constantine I of Greece — Sophia's grandfather.

Sophia is the wife of Juan Carlos I, who was Spain's king between 1975 and 2014 and also a distant relative of Queen Victoria.

In their telegram of condolences to Queen Elizabeth last week, Felipe and his wife Letizia of Spain started with an affectionate: “Dear Aunt Lillibet.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our dear uncle Philip,” it continued.

In addition to being Philip’s second nephew, the brother of Sophia is Constantine, who was deposed as Greece's king in the 1970s. He and Philip maintained strong friendly ties that included serving as godparents to members of each other’s families.

Other sitting royals related to Philip include Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe, king of the Belgians.

Philip's family fled Greece when he was still a baby, forced into exile to save the life of his father, who had been sentenced to death over actions taken during his involvement as an officer in the failed Greek military campaign against Turkey in Asia Minor. Philip's uncle, the king, was forced to abdicate.

Philip was married to Britain's Queen Elizabeth for more than 70 years. He will be interred on Saturday in the Royal Vault in St. George's Chapel in Windsor, far from the graves of his father and ancestors in the Greek woodland of Tatoi.

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Aritz Parra in Madrid, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of the death of Prince Philip at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

FILE - In this March 25, 1965 file photo, King Constantine II of Greece, left, and Prince Philip of Britain review an honor guard of the Greek Royal Evzones Guard as the prince arrives at the Athens Airport for a brief visit as the guest of the Greek royal family. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. (AP Photo/Aristotle Saris, File) Credit: Aristotle Saris Credit: Aristotle Saris

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Spain's King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia pose for a group photograph before a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

FILE- In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2005, file photo, Norway's Queen Sonja, left, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, and Britain's Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, right, look on as Norway's King Harald V unveils a statue of the late Queen Maud of Norway at the Norwegian Ambassador's Residence in west London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. (AP Photo / Jane Mingay, File) Credit: Jane Mingay Credit: Jane Mingay

FILE - In this Saturday Dec. 11, 2004, file photo, King Juan Carlos of Spain, foreground left, Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center rear, and Prince Henrik of Denmark, rear right, arrive for the funeral of Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands at Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church, in the center of Delft, The Netherlands. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. (AP Photo/Fred Ernst, File) Credit: FRED ERNST Credit: FRED ERNST

FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 25, 2005, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, Prince Philip, centre, and the King Harald V, of Norway view an exhibition of Norwegian items from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth stand with Belgium's King Philippe and Britain's Prince William during the opening of the Flanders' Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks in London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. (AP Photo/Eric Lalmand, File) Credit: Eric Lalmand Credit: Eric Lalmand