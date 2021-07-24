From solo jogging to solidarity: Park runs resume in England

“It has been quite a lonely time and to come here is quite uplifting,” he added.

Many people stayed to cheer on Paul Williams, 63, the last of the 293 finishers, completing the course in an hour and 16 minutes.

Williams, who has learning disabilities and a bad leg, has been a familiar face at the weekly event since 2015.

“I have been stuck indoors for about a year because I have got diabetes and I wasn’t allowed to go out," he said. “There was no exercise. I have been meeting everyone again and seeing everybody.”

The first parkrun — it had a different name then — took place in 2004 when 13 people, including founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt, gathered to run around Bushy Park in southwest London.

Its growth has been exponential and parkrun events now take place in more than 20 countries. Before the pandemic struck, hundreds of thousands of people were taking part in the simple and well-organized events that boast a sophisticated registration and barcode result system.

But organizers say their basic principles remain the same — “weekly, free 5K for everyone, forever” and “to create a healthier, happier planet.”

People at the start line of the Park Run at Bushy Park in London, Saturday July 24, 2021, one of many runs taking place across the country for the first time since March 2020 when the event was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones