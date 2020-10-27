From Spain, top dissident vows to fight for free Venezuela

A close aide with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press that it lasted more than an hour and a half and that both leaders showed “much empathy.”

Presenting himself as a “commissioner” of the government of Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim leader because Maduro's 2018 re-election was considered illegitimate, López pledged to promote a “free, fair and verifiable” new presidential election in Venezuela.

Maduro's government also is preparing to retake control of the National Assembly, the last major domestic institution in opposition hands, in December legislative elections that Guaidó has vowed to boycott.

López fled Saturday from the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas, where he had found shelter since he led a failed U.S.-backed military revolt against Maduro in April 2019, and landed in Madrid on Sunday.

Asked about details of the whirlwind escape, he declined to release any information that he said could endanger others.

Lilian Tintori sits with her son and daughter, as she listens to her husband Leopoldo Lopez during a news conference in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Prominent opposition activist Leopoldo López who has abandoned the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas and left Venezuela after years of frustrated efforts to oust the nation's socialist president is holding a news conference in Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez arrives with his soon Leopoldo during press conference in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Prominent opposition activist Leopoldo López who has abandoned the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas and left Venezuela after years of frustrated efforts to oust the nation's socialist president is holding a news conference in Madrid. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas