From tacos to ice cream: Adam Rubin now writing for tweens

Adam Rubin, known to parents and kids for “Dragon Loves Tacos,” is working on his first middle-grade book. “The Ice Cream Machine” is a a collection of six humorous stories raging from science fiction to adventure narratives.

“My message to kids has always been ‘Reading is Fun,'" Rubin said in a statement Wednesday. "But as my fans grow older, I want to show them that writing is where the real magic is. I hope to encourage young readers to write their own stories and share their imagination with the world.”