Frontier Airlines hopes IPO rides wave of travel recovery

Biffle said after a year of lockdowns, there are “lots of people with a lot of money in their pockets and with a burning desire to get out of their house and get back to living. I think there will be plenty of demand. It's a great time.”

Frontier faces obstacles. Despite the growing crowds at airports, air travel is still down nearly half from this time in 2019. There is tough and growing competition for leisure travelers.

And Frontier has its own reputation issues — it had the highest complaint rate of any U.S. airline last year, mostly over refunds, according to government figures. Some customers are surprised to get hit with a fee for carry-on bags that go in the overhead bin.

Frontier, along with fellow budget brands Spirit and Allegiant, have ruffled the U.S. airline industry by offering cut-rate fares aimed at leisure travelers. The larger airlines, which depend more on business travelers, countered with their own no-frills tickets called Basic Economy rather than surrender a chunk of the market.

Last year, as the pandemic crushed travel, Frontier's revenue was cut in half and it lost $225 million after earning $251 million in 2019. The IPO is designed to shore up a battered balance sheet. The company is targeting annual growth of 10% to 15%, with orders for 156 Airbus jets on top of the current 106-plane fleet.

Frontier Group Holdings is trading on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbol “ULCC,” an acronym for ultra low-cost carrier. The company and its private owners each put up 15 million shares.

The current version of Frontier Airlines was founded in 1994. It struggled after Southwest Airlines began service at Frontier's home, Denver International Airport, in 2006, and filed for bankruptcy protection two years later. After an unsuccessful stint as part of Republic Airways, Frontier was sold to private equity firm Indigo Partners in 2013 and turned into an ultra-low-cost carrier.

Frontier is the second U.S. airline IPO this year. Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines went public in March. There could also be a new startup airline. Breeze Airways, led by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, plans to begin flights to secondary markets in the U.S.

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter