FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks dismissal of indictment

The original indictment to which Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty after his December extradition from the Bahamas contained eight vague and non-specific charges against Bankman-Fried, his lawyers said Monday.

The additional charges filed later violated an Extradition Treaty between the United States and the Bahamas, they added.

“In the wake of the ‘crypto winter,’ the Government, in hindsight, may dislike or disapprove of business practices of the cryptocurrency industry, FTX, or even Mr. Bankman-Fried — but this does not give it license to turn them into federal crimes,” Bankman-Fried’s lawyers wrote.

Bankman-Fried, 31, has been living with his parents in Palo Alto, California, under a $250 million bail arrangement that has severely limited his ability to communicate on the internet and move money around.

In other papers filed Monday, Bankman-Fried's lawyers sought dismissal of portions of the indictment on other grounds, including with arguments that some charges duplicated others.

They also claimed that FTX debtors had become an arm of the government, casting Bankman-Fried as a villain and providing so much information to prosecutors that defense lawyers must worry that they will be unable to get their hands on documents that might help prove Bankman-Fried's innocence.

A message sent to a spokesperson for prosecutors was not immediately returned.