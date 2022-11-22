FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen

In court, FTX's lawyers admitted that a “substantial amount” of assets had been stolen from FTX accounts.

“We understand the concern and outrage, and we are working day and night to bring order to disorder,” Bromley said.

FTX's bankruptcy has generated substantial interest beyond just cryptocurrency investors. The company had major sports sponsorships as well, including deals with Formula One racing and Major League Baseball. FTX had the naming rights to a sports arena in Miami, and several celebrities were either invested in FTX or did sponsorship deals with the company.

Nearly 700 individuals were in the Zoom meeting room for U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey on Tuesday, and the hearing was also streamed on YouTube.

Judge Dorsey did temporarily grant FTX one order that had generated some controversy: redacting the names and addresses of FTX's client list. Typically in bankruptcy law, all claims against a bankrupt company are public. But FTX's lawyers argued that protecting the identities of FTX's clients — at least on an interim basis — was necessary to avoid potential future thefts of FTX's accounts.

Dorsey granted temporary redaction of FTX customers' names and information, with the expectation of releasing those names once the case finalizes.