dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fuel station explosion in Pakistan kills 4, injures 6

Nation & World
59 minutes ago
Pakistan's police say an explosion at a fuel station in the southern port city of Karachi has killed at least four people

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — An explosion at a fuel station killed at least four people and injured six others in southern Pakistan on Friday, police said.

The explosion in Karachi was the result of short circuiting inside a room where the electric system is controlled, according to Nasir Aftab, who is deputy-inspector general for the city's police. Broken glass hit customers who were waiting their turn to get fuel, he said.

Aftab said the blast was not sabotage, but officers were still investigating.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where such incidents are rare.

In Other News
1
US intel doesn't expect to determine origins of COVID-19
2
US to look at climate emissions from oil and gas lease sales
3
Biden tells Macron US 'clumsy' in Australia submarine deal
4
Judge to decide next week who controls Murdaugh's money
5
VP Harris getting COVID-19 booster shot this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top