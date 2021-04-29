Full lockdown takes effect in Turkey, people leave cities

People crowded shops to stock up on food and other supplies even though grocery stores will remain open.

Shops selling alcohol weren't exempted and are being forced to close during the lockdown. Social media saw an uproar as users accused Erdogan’s conservative government of trying to impose its Islamic values.

This month, Turkey's confirmed COVID-19 infections averaged around 60,000 per day during the peak week. The country recorded its highest daily death toll on April 21, with 362 fatalities.

On Thursday, the country reported 37,674 new confirmed cases and 339 deaths. Turkey's total death toll in the pandemic now stands at 39,737.

Erdogan said daily confirmed cases would have to rapidly drop below 5,000 for Turkey “to not be left behind” as many European countries start reopening. The country relies heavily on tourism to bring in foreign currency and wants to slow infection rates before the season starts.

Erdogan’s government has come under intense criticism for holding mass party congresses across the country, in breach of social distancing rules. Opposition parties have blamed his ruling party for the surge in cases.

Top government officials were also seen attending crowded funerals while many businesses remained closed and the public was required to keep attendance at funerals small.

People ride horses on the beach in Kilyos, northern Istanbul, Thursday, April 29, 2021, a few hours before the start of the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. People stocked up on groceries, shoppers filled markets and many left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey's strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet came into effect late Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a "full lockdown" until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey now ranks among the world's worst-hit countries and it's the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

