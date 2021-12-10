Full share on World Series champion Braves worth $397,391

The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The amount of the winners' share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for Boston in 2018.

A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. Houston divided $21.71 million into 67 full shares, 16.59 partial shares and three cash awards.