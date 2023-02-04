Funeral held for Belarusian activist killed in Ukraine

Olena Kharkhel, held a portrait of Lobov in the church as his comrades paid their last respects. Her husband, also a Belarusian dissident, died fighting in the east with the regiment in June. He and Lobov had been good friends.

“By fighting against Russia, we can liberate Belarus from Lukashenko’s regime,” she said.

One by one, the volunteers walked to Lobov’s coffin, draped with the Belarusian flag to pay their last respects in Kyiv’s Cathedral of St. Alexander. Most covered their faces to conceal their identities.

Lobov served four years of jail time for acts of disobedience in his native Belarus in 2010. Following his release in 2014 he fled to Ukraine and joined the armed forces as a military volunteer.

Belarusians make up a prominent contingent of foreign fighters in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propelled them to mobilize. The regiment itself was formalized in March 2022 and has been active in numerous key battles from the early days of the war, including in Mykolaiv, Kherson and the defense of Bucha and Irpin. Lobov participated in the latter.

“We can say he spent his entire life defending high ideals and sacrificing for others,” said friend and fellow volunteer Jan Melnikov.

