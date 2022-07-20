dayton-daily-news logo
X

Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute

Former President Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump, stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former President Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump, stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Nation & World
By DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump, all his children and an array of relatives and friends have paid respects to Ivana Trump at her funeral Mass

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped Donald Trump build the empire that put him on a road toward the White House, lived a “beautiful life,” the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday.

The ex-president joined all his children, an array of other relatives and friends at a Manhattan church for Ivana Trump's funeral Mass.

“A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before he, former first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron headed to St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, located just a few blocks from Ivana Trump's home near Central Park.

Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — stood with their father and their families as the gold-toned casket was carried from the church. Eric Trump briefly put an arm around his sister's shoulders as she held the hand of one of her small children, who clutched a red flower.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the former president and his second wife, Marla Maples, also attended the service, as did family friends including Jeanine Pirro, co-host of Fox News' “The Five,” and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner. Fashion designer Dennis Basso, a longtime friend of Ivana Trump's, was also among the mourners.

The Mass was “an elegant, wonderful send-off for Ivana Trump,” another longtime friend, R. Couri Hay, said as he emerged.

Trump's family announced Thursday that the 73-year-old had died at her home. Authorities said the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause.

Ivana and Donald Trump met in the 1970s and were married from 1977 to 1992. In the 1980s, they were a power couple, and she became well known in her own right, instantly recognizable with her blond hair in an updo and her glamorous look.

Ivana Trump also took part in her husband's businesses, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos and picking out some of the design elements in New York City's Trump Tower.

Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years, they were friendly. Ivana Trump was an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and said they spoke on a regular basis.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed.

Combined ShapeCaption
Former President Donald Trump, far left, and Melania Trump stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church with family members Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, after the funeral for Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Former President Donald Trump, far left, and Melania Trump stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church with family members Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, after the funeral for Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Former President Donald Trump, far left, and Melania Trump stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church with family members Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, after the funeral for Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Pallbearers carry the casket of Ivana Trump after her funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, Wednesday July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Pallbearers carry the casket of Ivana Trump after her funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, Wednesday July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Pallbearers carry the casket of Ivana Trump after her funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, Wednesday July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 20, 2010. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Credit: Joel Ryan

FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 20, 2010. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Credit: Joel Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 20, 2010. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Credit: Joel Ryan

Credit: Joel Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
From right, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

From right, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
From right, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the opening of the 17th annual Life Ball in front of Vienna's city hall, in this May 16, 2009. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Lilli Strauss, File)

Credit: Lilli Strauss

FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the opening of the 17th annual Life Ball in front of Vienna's city hall, in this May 16, 2009. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Lilli Strauss, File)

Credit: Lilli Strauss

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the opening of the 17th annual Life Ball in front of Vienna's city hall, in this May 16, 2009. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Lilli Strauss, File)

Credit: Lilli Strauss

Credit: Lilli Strauss

Combined ShapeCaption
R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
R. Couri Hay, longtime friend of Ivana Trump, holds a program from her funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Donald Trump Jr., right, arrives with Kimberly Guilfoyle, for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Donald Trump Jr., right, arrives with Kimberly Guilfoyle, for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Donald Trump Jr., right, arrives with Kimberly Guilfoyle, for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
From right, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump leave St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump was celebrated at a funeral Mass following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

From right, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump leave St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump was celebrated at a funeral Mass following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
From right, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump leave St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump was celebrated at a funeral Mass following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Charles Kushner arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Charles Kushner arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Charles Kushner arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following her death last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

In Other News
1
Semenya finishes 13th, doesn't advance in 5,000 at worlds
2
Delfonics lead singer William 'Poogie' Hart dead at 77
3
Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting
4
United Airlines 2Q profit of $329M misses Wall Street target
5
Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top