Funeral held in Kenya for TikTok content moderator following death in unclear circumstances

Olubunmi, 43, was employed as a TikTok content moderator subcontracted by a global outsourcing firm, Teleperformance. The Nigerian had complained of fatigue before her death, the cause of which has not been revealed.

Her death has underlined concerns about the poor working conditions for hundreds of content moderators and others working for tech corporations like TikTok and Facebook in African countries.

Content moderators working for subcontracted firms based in Kenya have in the past described working conditions that they say include lower than average pay, lack of mental health support, long working hours and intimidation.

More than 100 former Facebook content moderators have sued the social media company over what they say is poor pay and working conditions and unfair termination of employment.

Olubunmi had been living in Kenya since 2022 and only managed to travel back home once, despite having an annual return ticket benefit in her employment contract.

Colleagues said she was “desperate to go home” but was denied leave. Teleperformance Kenya said in a statement in March that she wasn’t denied leave to travel home. In a tribute, a company spokesperson described Olubunmi as “a selfless, compassionate and deeply caring individual.”

Among the mourners on Thursday was Olubunmi's elder brother, who travelled to Nairobi for the emotional ceremony. He was overcome by grief as friends and colleagues eulogized Olubunmi as “selfless.”

Tauheed Tayo Yakubu, a colleague of Olubunmi, described her as a champion for better working conditions, detailing how in November 2023 she staged a walkout for Nigerian colleagues demanding for valid work permits.

“She requested that every Nigerian leave the job immediately and then we all marched,” he said.

A representative from the Nigerian high commission attended the funeral, along with about 200 people from Olubunmi's workplace and the Nigerian community in Kenya.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP