Funeral held in Vietnam for influential monk Thich Nhat Hanh

Thousands of monks and disciples trailed a procession of pallbearers carrying Nhat Hanh's coffin from Tu Hieu Pagoda, where he spent his last days, to the cremation site. Others kneeled and clasped their hands in prayer on the roadside and bowed to the ground as the casket went past.

Nhat Hanh was globally recognized for helping spread the practice of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East.