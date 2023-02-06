Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead

BreakingNews
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said.

The woman was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release. She was discovered breathing at 2:09 p.m., they said.

No update on the woman's condition was available Monday.

The matter has been referred to the state attorney general's office for investigation, police said.

A message seeking comment was left with the nursing home.

