Funeral of US Capitol Officer William Evans underway

Evans lay in honor Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda, where President Joe Biden in a eulogy said he was "defined by his dignity, his decency, his loyalty and his courage."

Survivors include his children, Logan, 9, and Abigail, 7; their mother, Shannon Terranova; his mother, Janice; and his sister, Julie Kucyn.

Hundreds of people lined the streets Wednesday night as a hearse carrying Evans made its way to the funeral home, escorted by officers from several area departments, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

“It’s the way of the city," North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard said. “We show up, we fold the arms around people when they’re in need, we come together when it counts. This is a night that counts.”

Capitol Police officers prepare to transport the casket of fellow Officer William "Billy" Evans after a police procession escorted his casket to Pacioreck Funeral Home in Adams, Mass., late Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on the eve of his funeral, which will take place on Thursday. Evans laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday after being killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer and rammed into a barricade just outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

The casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives at Pacioreck Funeral Home in Adams, Mass., late Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on the eve of his funeral, which will take place on Thursday. Evans laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday after being killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer and rammed into a barricade just outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., looks at a program at a memorial service for the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP) Credit: Drew Angerer Credit: Drew Angerer