Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire

“I believe they're with their dad. I believe they're with my mother. I believe they're with my father, their uncles and aunts," she said. “The hurt is deep but it will subside.”

The victims of the Jan. 5 fire were all on the third floor of a duplex north of the city center near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The three-story brick duplex was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.

Three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine of their children died in the blaze, according to family members. The city last week identified the other victims as Quintien Tate-McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Dekwan Robinson, J’Kwon Robinson, Taniesha Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Shaniece Wayne, Natasha Wayne and Janiyah Roberts. Officials did not provide their ages.

Investigators last week confirmed that it started at a Christmas tree but stopped short of officially saying that it was sparked by a child playing with a lighter.

The blaze had been the deadliest fire in years at a U.S. residential building but was surpassed days later by a fire in a high-rise in New York City's Bronx borough that killed 17 people, including several children.

Caption Mourners pay their respects for the victims of a deadly row house fire during funeral services at Temple University in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Officials say it was the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

