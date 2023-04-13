Funerals set for most of Louisville's bank shooting victims

Funeral arrangements for Farmer were pending.

Tutt and Elliott each had careers in the banking industry spanning four decades. Tutt was an enthusiastic winemaker, sailor and Kentucky Wildcats fan. He led annual humanitarian and church missions for over a decade to the Dominican Republic, according to his obituary.

Elliott was prominent in Democratic politics and was a close friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. His obituary says Elliott was a past chairman of Baptist Health Louisville and served on numerous boards, among them Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Little Sisters of the Poor, Kentucky Educational Television and the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft in Louisville.

Eckert, a mother of two, would annually put together a large food spread in the bank's conference room for the celebration of Thunder Over Louisville, the fireworks kickoff event before the Kentucky Derby, said Kevin Luoma, a former bank co-worker.

Barrick coached basketball at his church's grade school, and his other passions included “Sunday breakfast with his kids, any day on the golf course, and Xavier basketball,” his obituary said.

Farmer had just moved to Louisville from Henderson, Kentucky. She had four grandchildren and posted Sunday on Facebook that another one was on the way.

___

Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP