'Furiosa,' the follow-up to 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' will premiere at Cannes Film Festival

“Furiosa," screening out of competition at Cannes, will premiere May 15. The film, co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, features Taylor-Joy in the role played by Charlize Theron in “Fury Road.”

“The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade," Miller said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes — along with Anya, Chris and Tom — to share ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.' There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage.”

Miller's previous film, 2022's "Three Thousand Years of Longing," also premiered at Cannes.

“Furiosa” will land in U.S. theaters May 24. The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25.

