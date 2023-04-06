Future of Borges estate in limbo as widow doesn't leave will

Soto said he did not know that Kodama hadn't arranged for a will to be drawn up. “It's amazing,” he said.

“She didn’t like to talk about those issues,” the lawyer added. “She didn’t talk about her death.”

Soto said he once asked Kodama about what would happen with Borges' rights after her death and “she told me she had everything arranged and it would be ‘someone stricter than me.’”

He recalled that Kodama said she would call on universities in Japan and the United States to “take care of the works,” but didn't say what schools she had in mind. Soto noted she often gave talks at both Harvard University and the University of Texas.

Borges’ widow led a life apart from her family.

“She denied the existence of her family,” Llach said. “I have writer friends who knew her nephews and asked about them and she denied their existence. It was quite striking.”

Soto said he was “surprised to find out she had nephews,” adding that “it was a big relief because I didn’t want the state to keep everything.”

According to Argentine law, if there is no will and no natural heirs, a person’s estate is taken over by the state.

Some people have raised the possibility that a Kodama will may be found once an inventory of all her possessions is carried out, but Soto said he considers that as “absolutely impossible.”

“She would have never done that, she would have never written a will on her own,” he said.

Llach said that if in fact there is no will, the question becomes whether “it was just a simple oversight, a punk gesture of ‘I don’t give a damn about all of that,’ or perhaps also a way of repairing a non-relationship with her nephews and family.”