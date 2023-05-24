Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands

Moments earlier, Fedewa and Jim Schneider with the university's Department of Fisheries and Wildlife journeyed up to the roof to retrieve the chicks despite their parents — Freyja and Apollo — angrily screeching and hovering above. They were named in a Twitter contest, and a Michigan elementary school decided on the chicks’ monikers.

“I've seen what they do when you have to get to their chicks. Fortunately, they didn't get too close,” said Schneider, who held an umbrella aloft in case mom or dad made a move toward the humans tasked with retrieving their offspring.

“They make a lot of noise, but they're not too intimidating," he said, adding that there were “a couple of stoops in there,” referring to a falcon's hunting dive.

Peregrine falcons are considered the world’s fastest birds. They can reach 200 mph (322 kph) during a dive.

The American birds were declared endangered in the 1970s due to ingesting prey that was poisoned by pesticides. Recovery programs have brought the raptor back from potential extinction.

Now that the chicks are tagged, researchers will be able to keep tabs on the birds’ eventual migration patterns and survival rate. Until then, viewers at home can follow along as the baby falcons grow up.

“It's really gratifying to see people get involved with it and make the same personal connections that we do,” said Molly Engelman, the club's president and a senior from Plymouth, Michigan. “It’s like they’re our children, a little bit.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP