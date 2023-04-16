G7 building consensus for faster end to carbon emissions

The president-designate for the next United Nations climate talks, the COP28, who was also attending the talks in Sapporo, issued a statement urging G-7 nations to increase financial support for making energy transitions.

Sultan Al Jaber urged fellow leaders to help deliver a “new deal" on climate finance to boost efforts to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and help protect biodiversity, especially in developing nations.

“We must make a fairer deal for the Global South," he said. “Not enough is getting to the people and places that need it most.”

He said developed countries must follow through on a $100 billion pledge they made at the 2009 COP15 meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Liuz Inacio Lula da Silve issued a joint statement saying “We remain very concerned that funding provided by developed countries continues to fall short of the commitment of $100 billion per year.”

Lula met with Xi in Beijing on Friday.

Al Jaber urged international financial institutions to do a better job of supporting efforts to minimize and mitigate climate change given the need to vastly and rapidly increase renewable power generation capacity.

While the G-7 energy and environment ministers were wrapping up their two-day meetings in Sapporo, farther south in the mountain city of Karuizawa G-7 foreign ministers were grappling with other shared concerns including regional security and the war in Ukraine.

Both gatherings are in advance of a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.

