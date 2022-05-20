G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine

Christian Lindner told reporters that $9.5 billion of the total was mobilized at meetings of the G-7 finance ministers in Koenigswinter, Germany, this week. He said the goal is to ensure that Ukraine’s financial situation does not affect its ability to defend itself from Russia's invasion.

“We agreed on concrete actions to deepen multilateral economic cooperation and underlined our commitment to our united response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and to our unwavering support to Ukraine,” a G-7 statement reads.