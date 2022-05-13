G7 invoke 'unity' against Russia; EU pledges Ukraine funds

“We need this agreement, and we will have it,” he said.

“We have to understand the specific circumstances of every one of the 27 member states,” he added. “But if there is not agreement at the level of the ambassadors Monday, the ministers, when they gather for the Foreign Affairs Council, they have to provide the political impetus.”

Borrell said it was important for the G-7 meeting to present a “united front” - a sentiment echoed by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“It’s very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and by increasing the sanctions,” she said. “G-7 unity is vital during this crisis to protect freedom and democracy."

Among the issues on the agenda in Weissenhaus is how to unblock millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, that are urgently needed to ease food shortages around the world.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his counterpart from neighboring Moldova, Nicu Popescu, were invited to attend the meeting as guests.

About 3,500 police officers were deployed at the event site northeast of Hamburg to provide security.

Caption Dmytro Kuleba, foreign minister of Ukraine, waves as he arrives for the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld Caption Dmytro Kuleba, foreign minister of Ukraine, waves as he arrives for the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

