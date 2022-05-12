G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

Kuleba said he considered it a “signal of strength” that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party had dropped its opposition to providing Ukraine with heavy weapons.

He also expressed hope that the European Union would soon approve Ukraine's application to start the process of joining the bloc. French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it could be decades before Ukraine is ready to become a full EU member.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently visited Kyiv, the first top representative of Germany to travel to Ukraine's capital since the start of the war, and expressed support for Ukraine's EU application.

Also attending the meeting in Weissenhaus are the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will represent the United States; U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is recovering from COVID-19 but is scheduled to travel to Berlin for a weekend meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The NATO gathering will also hear from the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland as the two countries are poised to join the Western military alliance amid concerns over the military threat from Russia.

___

A Coast Guard ship patrols Weissenhaeuser Beach close to the Weissenhaus resort at Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The summit of foreign ministers from the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers is taking place at the resort on the Baltic Sea. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)