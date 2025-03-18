Gabbard says Trump is 'looking forward to success' ahead of talk with Putin

“Under the previous administration, there was no effort at all towards peace or direct dialogue with Putin to bring an end to this war. So, in a very short period of time, Trump has made much more progress towards peace than any other previous effort,” Gabbard said in NDTV. “President Trump will have a very productive conversation with Putin at the appropriate time, rooted in his unwavering commitment to peace.”

While in India, Gabbard will speak to an international security conference. Her trip also includes stops in Japan and Thailand.

Eds: This story was updated on Mar. 17, 2025, to delete erroneous reporting that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends.” Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.