Gabon and Togo admitted into Commonwealth group of nations

Even as the Commonwealth appears attractive to prospective members, some existing member nations are discussing whether to remove the queen as their head of state.
Elizabeth is the head of state of 14 Commonwealth realms, but Barbados cut ties with the monarchy in November. Several other Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, say they plan to follow suit.
Charles told the summit Friday that “free” nations can make such decisions “calmly and without rancor.”
Rwanda President Paul Kagame during the Leaders' Retreat executive session on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Rwanda President Paul Kagame during the Leaders' Retreat executive session on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland during the Leaders' Retreat executive session on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland during the Leaders' Retreat executive session on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Credit: Dan Kitwood
From left, President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis and President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrive for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
From left, President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis and President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrive for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Credit: Dan Kitwood
President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, left, arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, left, arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Credit: Dan Kitwood
High Commissioner for Papua New Guinea Winnie Kiap arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
High Commissioner for Papua New Guinea Winnie Kiap arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Prime Minister of Lesotho Moeketsi Majoro arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Prime Minister of Lesotho Moeketsi Majoro arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Dan Kitwood
Credit: Dan Kitwood