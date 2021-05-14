Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation

“Greenberg also introduced the Minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor,” the plea agreement states. The plea deal, signed Wednesday, does not identify the men.

Prosecutors say Greenberg also used his position as the Seminole County tax collector to access a state driver’s information database to “investigate” the women he was having sex with and had searched for the underage girl at least once because he “had reason to believe the minor was under the age of 18,” the plea agreement says.

Greenberg's legal problems began last summer when he was arrested on charges of stalking a political opponent. He mailed fake letters to the school where his opponent taught, signed by a nonexistent "very concerned student" who alleged the teacher had engaged in sexual misconduct with another student, according to an indictment filed against him.

Greenberg was charged in August with sex trafficking a girl between ages 14 and 17 and using a state database to look up information about the girl and other people with whom he was engaged in “sugar daddy” relationships, according to the indictment.

Charges on allegations he embezzled $400,000 from the Seminole County tax collector’s office were added earlier this year, according to the indictment.

Investigators have also been looking at whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. They are also scrutinizing Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.

The people had knowledge of the investigation but spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation.