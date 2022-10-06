Gambia urgently recalls syrups blamed for 66 child deaths

The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced in India, said the WHO statement.

While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries, said the statement. WHO is pursuing investigations with the company and regulatory authorities in India, it said.

"WHO recommends all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients,” it said.

Teaming up with the Gambia Red Cross Society, the Ministry of Health has dispatched hundreds of young people to collect the suspect syrups through a house-to-house campaign.

Gambia's Medical Research Council has also issued an alarm.

“Over the last week, we admitted a child with this condition (acute kidney injury) ... and she has unfortunately died. We were able to confirm that she had taken one of the drugs that is suspected to be causing this, prior to her arrival at our clinic. It had been bought at a pharmacy within The Gambia,” the council said in a statement. “The drug has been identified as containing a significant amount of a toxin which damages kidneys irreversibly.”

In India, the federal regulator and the state regulator of northern Haryana state are conducting an inquiry into the contaminated medicines.

Of the 23 samples tested, four had so far been found to be contaminated and India is waiting for the analysis to be shared with it, said an Indian health official who spoke on condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Phone calls to the headquarters of the drugmaker, Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, went unanswered. Neither India’s health ministry nor the federal regulator responded to queries from the AP.

AP journalists Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Anniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, India, contributed.