GameStop slumps after it fires former Amazon executive brought in to modernize the gaming retailer

GameStop's shares tumbled almost 18% Thursday, ending down $4.67 at $21.44.

In another regulatory filing, GameStop said that its board terminated Furlong on Monday. The company said he's entitled to receive payments and benefits associated with a termination without cause.

Furlong resigned as a board member and the company reduced its size to five members.

Furlong was named GameStop's CEO in June 2021 with the mandate of heading the company's digital remake. He had been the executive that oversaw Amazon's Australia business and spent nine years with the company. Furlong was one of two Amazon executives hired at the time, the other being Mike Recupero, hired as GameStop's chief financial officer.

Cohen's holding company RC Ventures is the biggest investor in GameStop, holding about a 12% stake. Cohen co-founded Chewy, the online pet supply company, and had hoped to modernize the GameStop, founded in 1984.

Cohen began snapping up large stakes of GameStop at a time when the company was being buffeted by new technology. Gamers no longer needed GameStop because they were downloading games, rather than buying digital discs.

Furlong and other executives were brought in to execute Cohen's goal of getting GameStop more online.

After building a massive stake, Cohen joined GameStop's board in January 2021, along with two of his former Chewy colleagues.

GameStop became the embodiment of the "meme stock" craze two years ago, when a band of smaller-pocketed and novice investors encouraged each other to pile in. That helped trigger a "short squeeze" on larger institutional Wall Street firms that were betting the company would continue to flounder.

The gambit worked and GameStock's shares spiked more than 8,000% in 2021.

They have fallen drastically from that year, when the stock raced above $120 apiece.