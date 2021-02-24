Gang clashes result in Ecuador's deadliest prison riots ever

“Ecuadorian prisons are overpopulated, as they always have been, as are prisons in nearly every country,” said Mark Ungar, a professor of political science at Brooklyn College in the U.S., who has researched prisons in Latin America.

In addition “is this amazingly repetitive practice of putting members of different gangs within the same facility, which is kind of cardinal rule No. 1 not to do because their practices continue within the prisons,” he added.

“So, the very fact of putting them together is a recipe for violence.”

Ungar said inadequate staffing in Latin American prisons limits the ability of authorities to patrol inmate interactions and makes it practically impossible to separate prisoners sufficiently to prevent violence.

Ecuador’s prisons were designed for some 27,000 inmates but house about 38,000. Their maximum-security areas tend to house inmates linked to killings, drug trafficking, extortion and other major crimes.

Authorities have said this week’s clashes were precipitated by authorities’ search for weapons.

Television footage on Tuesday showed some prisoners jumping from high walls and others trying to force open prison doors. Prisons Director Edmundo Moncayo said then that two groups were trying to gain “criminal leadership within the detention centers” and 800 police officers were working to regain control of the facilities.

Ricardo Camacho, a security analyst and former prisons undersecretary, said the clashes are a purely domestic issue.

“They are disputes between national gangs that seek to monopolize the power that was left vacant in the prisons by the death of a criminal leader in December, and that has given way to this massacre with violence never before seen,” Camacho said. “There are prisoners beheaded, dismembered, their hearts removed.

“The prisoners had several hours to do what they wanted, and when the police arrived, they did not put up much resistance,” he added.

Over the past three decades, Latin American prisons have seen fires, riots, massacres and other forms of violence. Ungar said conditions have not improved because there is no political incentive to improve the facilities.

“There is such a strong anti-crime ... political momentum to arrest people and have them sit in prison, whether ... they’re guilty or not,” Ungar said. “So, no politician, no official has an interest or incentive to improve that because it doesn’t benefit the political game.”

Moreno said in a speech to the nation that he had ordered the Ministry of Finance to allocate resources needed to address the issue and said the military will help control arms, explosives and ammunition around the prisons for as long as it is necessary.

“There are dark forces that threaten our coexistence. That cannot be allowed” Moreno said. He promised "to fight the battle against drug trafficking until the last day of my administration.”

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

The relatives of prisoners gather outside Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Deadly riots broke out in prisons in three cities across the country due to fights between rival gangs, according to police. (Boris Romoleroux/API via AP) Credit: Boris Romoleroux Credit: Boris Romoleroux

The relatives of prisoners gather outside Turi jail where soldiers stand guard after an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Deadly riots broke out in prisons in three cities across the country due to fights between rival gangs, according to police. (Boris Romoleroux/API via AP) Credit: Boris Romoleroux Credit: Boris Romoleroux