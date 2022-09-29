‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, “It Takes a Thief.” It's opening track, “Fantastic Voyage," would reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A year later, “Gangsta's Paradise” would become a No. 1 single, with its dark opening lyrics:

“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s not much left, ‘cause I’ve been blastin’ and laughin’ so long, that even my mama thinks that my mind is gone.”

Social media lit up with reactions to the unexpected death.

"This is sad news," Ice Cube said on Twitter. "I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace, @Coolio."

"Peaceful journey brother," Questlove tweeted.

