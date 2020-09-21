GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

But GAO said that Treasury and the IRS have still failed to update information on how many eligible recipients have yet to receive funds.

The lack of "such information could hinder outreach efforts and place potentially millions of individuals at risk of missing their payment,” the GAO said in its report.

In April, the report said, Treasury estimated that 30 million individuals — including 16 million on Social Security and railroad pensions and 14 million who do not normally file tax returns — had not received their payments. The IRS ten report as of July 31 that 5.3 million individuals had used an online IRS tool for non-filers to help them receive payments.

Those figures would mean that there could be 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the payments but who have not received them.

The report said that Treasury officials did not state their agreement or disagreement with GAO recommendations to improve the eligibility lists. But the agency told GAO it was working on an effort to notify around 9 million individuals that they may be eligible for the payments.

The economic impact payments were made by the IRS using direct deposit, paper checks and debit cards. The total appropriated by Congress for the economic payments was $282 billion.

All adults earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income annually were entitled to $1,200. That amount steadily declined for those earning more and was phased out entirely for people earning over $99,000. Up to $500 per qualifying child also was paid.

In addition to the problem of missing individuals eligible for the payments, an earlier GAO report found that nearly 1.1 million in coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.6 billion went to dead people. Treasury officials have since said they have been able to recover about 70% of that money.

On schools, the GAO criticized the CDC guidance as inconsistent. The GAO called for updated guidance that would be “cogent, clear and internally consistent.” The report said that the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CDC, agreed with this recommendation.