Garber recounts MLS successes, but acknowledges losses

Garber said the league and its teams have tried to offset the losses with “traumatic” layoffs of 20% of the league's staff, individual club layoffs and a 5% pay cut across the board for players. But the reality is the league is reliant on game-day revenue, which has been drastically cut during the pandemic with fewer matches and either no fans or limited crowds allowed at games.

“We are concerned about what this will look like leading into 2021 and are working, as I’m sure everybody could imagine, on figuring out how we could manage through that," Garber said. “I am very, very hopeful that 2021 will be a way better year that ’20, because I don’t think any business could sustain the kind of impact that we sustained in 2020 for two years in a row.”

Garber said the current target remains to start the 2021 season in early or mid-March.

Garber would not say whether the league would invoke the clause that was included in the collective bargaining agreement with the players that would allow either side to withdraw from the deal and renegotiate if adverse economic conditions exist. The league and the MLS Players' Association agreed to the new CBA in February, but it was never ratified and the deal was reworked to address coronavirus concerns before the MLS is Back tournament.

“We negotiated hard for that clause, but at this time, there’s nothing really for me to add as to when and if that clause would be triggered,” he said.

Garber touched on numerous other issues during his address.

He said it was too soon to determine whether the Canadian teams would be able to play at home next season. The Montreal Impact, Toronto and the Vancouver Whitecaps all relocated to stadiums in the United States for the season because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Garber also addressed the sale of Real Salt Lake. Owner Dell Loy Hansen announced he was selling United Soccer holdings in August after reports surfaced that he had made racist comments. MLS will likely take over the sales process in the next 30 days, Garber said.

“There are interested parties in discussion with with us about buying Dell Loy Hansen's interest in the club and the Monarchs (USL)," he said. "As you know, the Royals (of the National Women's Soccer League) announced that they will move to Kansas City. That team has already been sold. So nothing further to announce on that. But discussions continue to be ongoing and frankly, productive.”

While Orlando City's majority owner Flavio da Silva has said he would be open to discussing a sale of his interest in the team, Garber said nothing is imminent.

The commissioner also said he was proud the league was among the first pro sports to play amid the pandemic, albeit in the Florida bubble, and then return to local markets. He pointed to the league’s television ratings holding steady while other sports have seen a decline.

“The future of MLS is very bright,” Garber said. “We’ve going to be here, bigger, better and stronger in the years to come."

___

