Garcetti's long-stalled India-envoy nomination faces Senate

Wednesday's vote tested Democratic loyalty to Biden, and also measured assessments of Garcetti’s judgment and trustworthiness, stemming from the City Hall allegations.

“I think we can find somebody that will do the job better,” said Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.”

Garcetti also failed to win over Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona, who said he had “serious concerns.”

With a break in Democratic support, it still was possible Garcetti's nomination could be salvaged by crossover support from Republicans.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said, “I met with him personally. He clearly has an enormous amount of expertise about India. India’s been two years without an ambassador, and that is far too long. And I am going to support him.”

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who backed Garcetti in a committee vote, said that he, too, would be voting in favor.

“It’s a national security imperative to immediately have an ambassador in place in India. We can’t afford to wait any longer,” Young said.

Rachel Rizzo, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said she sensed frustration about the lack of an ambassador during a recent trip to India. She said it “gives an impression that the relationship isn’t important.”

“It really points to the internal dysfunction in the U.S. Congress at the moment, and it makes it very hard for us to send the messages that we’re trying to send when it looks to our diplomatic partners that we don’t have our house in order,” she said.

"I think that’s been an issue for the last couple of years."

