García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series

Alvarez continued his scorching streak, a year after watching at home after surgery to both knees as the Astros came one game shy of reaching the World Series. The slugging designated hitter had four hits, including a triple and two doubles. He led a Game 5 win with three hits and three RBIs.

Álvarez hit an ALCS-record .522 (12 for 23) with one homer, three doubles, the triple and six RBIs in Houston’s six-game victory. He got nine hits in his last 13 at-bats.

Catcher Martín Maldonado made the defensive play of the game on a strikeout-throwout double play to end the seventh with Houston ahead 2-0.

It will be Baker’s second trip to the Fall Classic as a manager and first since leading the San Francisco Giants to the NL pennant in 2002. As a player, he made three trips with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.

“Hey, I'm going back to the World Series!” Baker told a cheering crowd at Minute Maid Park.

For Houston, it was a team victory featuring all facets of the game it used in taking the AL West title. The Astros won, too, without a hit from stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa — Alex Bregman got two hits and scored a run.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Altuve said.

Boston's best shot to score came in the seventh. The wild-card Red Sox had runners at first and third with one out in after a single by Alex Verdugo. But Kendall Graveman struck out pinch-hitter Travis Shaw and Maldonado made a perfect throw to Correa, who was covering second, to beat Verdugo there and end the inning.

Maldonado beat his chest with glee as Graveman and Correa both pumped their fists in celebration to roars from the crowd of 42,718.

Kyle Tucker broke it open with a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth. Television cameras flashed to Houston’s Hall of Fame duo of Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, who stood together and cheered as Tucker rounded the bases.

Ryan Pressly closed it out in the ninth. The Red Sox, who looked so formidable at the plate at the start of the season, were held to two hits in their final game.

“I think we’re definitely disappointed right now,” Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi said. “We obviously wanted to win this game and win the series and go on the to World Series. No one expected us to be here. We proved a lot of people wrong."

Bregman singled with two outs in the first before the double by Alvarez put the Astros up 1-0. Hernández was in position to make the catch, but it hit off his arm below his glove and dropped in for the hit.

Consecutive romps by Boston and its bashers made it appear that the Red Sox were in complete control of the series after Game 3, but as the long fly by Alvarez proved, they didn’t have a firm grip on things.

The Astros, buoyed by their young pitchers and rediscovered offense, won the next two games by a combined 18-3 to return home a win away from a World Series.

Framber Valdez pitched the Astros to a Game 5 win at Fenway Park, then their 24-year-old rising stars, García and Alvarez, did the rest.

Houston had a chance to add to the lead in the fourth when Bregman singled and another double by Alvarez left him at third with no outs. But they came up empty after Eovaldi worked out of the jam.

Alvarez tripled with no outs in the sixth to chase Josh Taylor and Tanner Houck plunked Correa. Tucker then smacked a grounder right at first baseman Kyle Schwarber who tagged Correa for the unassisted double play as Alvarez slid safely into home to make it 2-0.

Eovaldi got the win in a solid Game 2 start but was charged with the loss in Game 4 after giving up the go-ahead runs after coming in with the game tied in the ninth.

On Friday, he permitted five hits and one run as the Red Sox lost a playoff game where he started for the first time after entering the game 5-0 in his starts.

García is the first pitcher to take a no-hitter into sixth of a potential playoff clincher since the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard got two outs in sixth against the Giants in 2016 NL wild-card game.

García allowed Schwarber to reach on a wild pitch after a strikeout to open the game and walked Verdugo with one out in the second. He settled in after that, sitting down the next 13 with five strikeouts, before Hernández got Boston’s first hit on a triple with two outs in the sixth. García finished with seven strikeouts.

Phil Maton took over and retired Rafael Devers to end the inning.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Boston manager Alex Cora has heard the speculation that the Astros are relaying signs from the bases and said the Red Sox protect themselves against that.

“It’s not about technology or other stuff,” Cora said. “There’s stuff that happens on the field that you have to be guarded. The same way that teams play defense against us, we play defense against other teams. Not only them we did it against the Yankees, we did it against the Rays. It’s the nature of the game. We’re prepared for that.”

Cora knows better than most about Houston’s sign-stealing history having been the team’s bench coach during the 2017 season when they were found to have violated rules by using a television camera to steal catchers’ signs.

UP NEXT

The Astros will make their fourth World Series appearance. They lost in their first try, swept by the Chicago White Sox in 2005.

Game 1 of the World Series is Tuesday night where the Astros will host if the Braves advance or Houston will travel to LA if the Dodgers win the NL pennant.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption The Houston Astros celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates after s double against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption The Houston Astros celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox n Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Members of the Boston Red Sox react after their loss against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec sits in the dugout after their loss against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. and shortstop Carlos Correa celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and teammates celebrate after a 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the baseball AL Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros advanced to the World Series (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox

Caption Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino reacts after the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker celebrates a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption A Houston Astros cheers during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek celebrates the end of the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip